Conor McGregor baffled by Tyson Fury’s claims he offered to train him in MMA but sets out conditions for the heavyweight boxer to receive his help

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor denied he spoke to Tyson Fury about training the heavyweight boxer in mixed martial arts. Fury claimed he was planning to crossover fight in the UFC and had been in contact with the Irishman. The 31-year-old boxer, who is preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February, even said the former two-weight […]
