Conor McGregor baffled by Tyson Fury’s claims he offered to train him in MMA but sets out conditions for the heavyweight boxer to receive his help
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Conor McGregor denied he spoke to Tyson Fury about training the heavyweight boxer in mixed martial arts. Fury claimed he was planning to crossover fight in the UFC and had been in contact with the Irishman. The 31-year-old boxer, who is preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February, even said the former two-weight […]
Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles. "Beat a man once, you beat him again, you...
Tyson Fury leaned into the microphone and issued an audacious prediction to Deontay Wilder regarding their heavyweight rematch."You're going to sleep in two... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-Day •talkSPORT