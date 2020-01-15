Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup 3rd round replay – Man Utd v Wolves: Follow LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A trip to the winners of Tranmere vs Watford awaits, but will it be Man Utd or Wolves that progress tonight?

The post FA Cup 3rd round replay – Man Utd v Wolves: Follow LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves

FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves 01:18

 Wolves head to Old Trafford for the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses fears of team fatigue [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses fears of team fatigue

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed fears of fatigue after his team were forced to settle for an FA Cup replay with Wolves. A replay in 10 days takes up United’s only free mid-week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd [Video]FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary of tonight’s FA Cup third round replay

Manchester United take on Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay tonight. The Premier League rivals played out a dull goalless draw at Molineux meaning...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsExpress and Star

Nuno rings the changes, Jimenez out and Campbell in: Wolves' predicted XI vs Man Utd - opinion

Wolves predicted line up against Manchester United for their FA Cup third-round replay.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

JLG_1882

Jeff LeGrand Manchester United...cheering VAR overruling a Wolverhampton Wonderers goal to put them 1-0 at Old Trafford during a… https://t.co/EHuOeGdVYv 25 seconds ago

MJTF

Emz RT @gunnerpunner: Greenwood diving 34 minutes into a 3rd round replay at home? You can tell a United academy player a mile off 40 seconds ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US Manchester United v Wolves: FA Cup third-round replay – live! https://t.co/h8ON74gpKL 41 seconds ago

iam_vickieman

Vickiemann!!💫🖤 RT @ManUtd: The best build-up 🗣 Live radio commentary 🎙 Post-match analysis 🧐 #MUTV is the place to be for tonight's #EmiratesFACup third-… 1 minute ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia Manchester United v Wolves: FA Cup third-round replay – live! https://t.co/O3ezPLxgGf 2 minutes ago

Shabba565

Shabba RT @TML_online: 2⃣ 'Best Bet' selections from the team this week in tonight's FA Cup 3rd round replay between Man Utd & Wolves! Leo has ov… 4 minutes ago

gunnerpunner

JB™️ Greenwood diving 34 minutes into a 3rd round replay at home? You can tell a United academy player a mile off 5 minutes ago

SaucioRomero

Saucio Romero🇦🇷🇾🇪 @citybaz Never been £40 for an FA cup 3rd round replay mate 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.