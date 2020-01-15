2020 NFC Championship weather: Updated forecast for 49ers vs. Packers title game in California

More rain returns by Thursday morning and again maybe on Saturday. Sunday's NFC Championship game in the South Bay should be dry. (1-14-2020)

Sunday Evening Weather Forecast With Darren Peck There are some chances for showers to return around Thursday and Friday, but the weekend looks like it'll be dry for the Niners' NFC Championship game at Levi's. (1-12-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:54Published 3 days ago