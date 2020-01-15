'Does he hate Wolves?' - Fans left unhappy with pundit's on-air performance Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

It's safe to say that Steve McManaman hasn't left a good impression on Wolves fans tonight. It's safe to say that Steve McManaman hasn't left a good impression on Wolves fans tonight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this