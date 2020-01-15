Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU's Joe Burrow says Odell Beckham Jr. was giving away real money after title game

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
LSU QB Joe Burrow said in a recent interview that NFL star and former LSU player Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out real money after title game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: LSU's national championship post-win hype video is king

LSU's national championship post-win hype video is king 00:32

 LSU Football hype videos are what every celebration should look like

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship [Video]LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Heisman Trophy winner..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson [Video]Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season. Story: http://bit.ly/3a2OKfD

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LSU investigation reveals 'apparent cash' given to national championship players by Odell Beckham

An investigation finds Browns WR Odell Beckham might have given real money to LSU players after their national championship win over Clemson.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPN

Colin Cowherd explains why Joe Burrow's NFL comparison is Tony Romo

Colin Cowherd explains why Joe Burrow's NFL comparison is Tony RomoHear why Colin Cowherd believes LSU QB Joe Burrow's closest comparable NFL QB is Tony Romo.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.