NFL coach joked he'd cut off penis if they win Super Bowl...they are two wins away

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel joked in an interview in July that he would cut his penis off if his side won the Super Bowl this February. They are two wins away. At the start of the season they were massive underdogs to claim...



0

