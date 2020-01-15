Global  

NFL coach joked he'd cut off penis if they win Super Bowl...they are two wins away

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NFL coach joked he'd cut off penis if they win Super Bowl...they are two wins awayTennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel joked in an interview in July that he would cut his penis off if his side won the Super Bowl this February. They are two wins away.At the start of the season they were massive underdogs to claim...
News video: Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame 02:36

 Jimmy Johnson — the man who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s — has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Study: A third of Americans say boneless chicken should not be considered wings [Video]Study: A third of Americans say boneless chicken should not be considered wings

The average amount of chicken wings eaten in a sitting has doubled in the past two years, according to new research. A 2017 survey of 2,000 American chicken wing eaters was compared to a brand new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to make history with the Cowboys

No coach in the Super Bowl era has won a championship with two franchises, and the new Dallas coach accepts that challenge.
ESPN


