Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oilers ink defenceman Caleb Jones to 2-year contract extension

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Caleb Jones to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga teases Las Vegas residency extension [Video]Lady Gaga teases Las Vegas residency extension

Lady Gaga teases Las Vegas residency extension The singer began a two-year contract at The Park Theatre on the Las Vegas strip opening in December 2018 with dates until May 2020 but she has now hinted..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:08Published

Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract [Video]Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard has committed himself to Rangers until 2024. The Rangers boss has signed a contract extension after guiding the club into the last 32 of the Europa League. The Light Blues said in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flames sign defenceman Rasmus Andersson to 6-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.
CBC.ca

Elias agrees to multi-year contract extension with WWE

Elias agrees to multi-year contract extension with WWEElias has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WWE, as first reported on WWE Backstage.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.