WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75
75-year-old professional wrestler Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson died on Jan. 15, 2020. WWE confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were "saddened" by the news. It is not yet known what caused his death. Rocky, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was best known...