BREAKING Rocky Johnson dead: Wrestling legend and dad of The Rock dies aged 75

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known as Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson--has passed away, the WWE...

Rocky Johnson, father of actor Dwayne Johnson, dead at 75 Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75. WWE...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago Also reported by • Just Jared

