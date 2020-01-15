Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BREAKING Rocky Johnson dead: Wrestling legend and dad of The Rock dies aged 75

Daily Star Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
BREAKING Rocky Johnson dead: Wrestling legend and dad of The Rock dies aged 75Along with his World Wrestling Federation (WWF) partner Tony Atlas, Johnson made history by becoming the first black wrestlers to hold the WWF Tag Team Championships
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 00:20

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Father and Wrestler Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known as Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson--has passed away, the WWE...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.comDaily StarCBC.caJust Jared

Rocky Johnson, father of actor Dwayne Johnson, dead at 75

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75. WWE...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

byrnes_terence

Terence Byrnes RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING - Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of WWE and Hollywood superstar @TheRock, has died. https://t.co/yS… 6 minutes ago

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @ricky_take: Rocky "The Soul Man" Johnson, farther of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Dead at 75. #breaking #BreakingNews #News #entertainm… 11 minutes ago

DrSmackyouSilly

James Holliday BREAKING: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Dad, Rocky Johnson, Dead at 75 https://t.co/UpyEWjE3Xq 12 minutes ago

ricky_take

Hot Take Ricky Rocky "The Soul Man" Johnson, farther of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Dead at 75. #breaking #BreakingNews #News… https://t.co/acvIyToC5W 29 minutes ago

iamwillproject

iamwillproject RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75 https://t.co/25nCW7dt… 44 minutes ago

MaddieCBSLA

Maddie Spear #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75… https://t.co/Ptc8TbfMPw 57 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75 https://t.co/25nCW7dtGg 58 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75 https://t.co/B9b6AuqhCt https://t.co/Ps3ZfVWG1L 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.