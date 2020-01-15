Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jan 15 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between West Indies and Ireland on Wednesday at St. George's, Grenada Ireland win by 4 runs Ireland 1st innings Paul Stirling c Evin Lewis b Hayden Walsh 95 Kevin O'Brien b Dwayne Bravo 48 Andrew Balbirnie c Kesrick Williams b Khary Pierre 7 Gareth Delany b Dwayne Bravo 19 Harry Tector c Dwayne Bravo b Khary Pierre 2 Gary Wilson b Sheldon 👓 View full article

