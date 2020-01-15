Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Jan 15 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between West Indies and Ireland on Wednesday at St. George's, Grenada Ireland win by 4 runs Ireland 1st innings Paul Stirling c Evin Lewis b Hayden Walsh 95 Kevin O'Brien b Dwayne Bravo 48 Andrew Balbirnie c Kesrick Williams b Khary Pierre 7 Gareth Delany b Dwayne Bravo 19 Harry Tector c Dwayne Bravo b Khary Pierre 2 Gary Wilson b Sheldon
Ireland will aim to regroup from the 3-0 one-day series defeat by West Indies when they face the hosts in their T20 opener in Grenada. BBC Sport Also reported by •DNA •BBC News •News24 •Sify •Belfast Telegraph
Dubai [UAE], Jan 6 (ANI): The front foot no balls in the forthcoming limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland will be monitored by the third umpire. Sify Also reported by •News24 •BBC Sport
Tweets about this
CANANEWS ONLINE New post: CRICKET-WIS/IRE-SCOREBOARD West Indies vs Ireland – 1st T20I https://t.co/0eZehUOGHX 47 minutes ago
Priyanka Varma Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard https://t.co/YHKloHdn0p https://t.co/uMUQN8aPJg 2 days ago
Cricket News Hub Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard https://t.co/gQGI204rXJ 3 days ago
CANANEWS ONLINE New post: CRICKET-WIS/IRE-SCOREBOARD West Indies vs Ireland – 3rd ODI https://t.co/LjYsjHflO3 3 days ago
Priyanka Varma Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard https://t.co/EHYRszEVeQ https://t.co/7JRrtNvDU7 5 days ago
CANANEWS ONLINE New post: CRICKET-WIS/IRE-SCOREBOARD West Indies vs Ireland – 2nd ODI https://t.co/XatKykU0xV 6 days ago
Priyanka Varma Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard https://t.co/lhyrHTD902 https://t.co/Bgloef0sfT 1 week ago