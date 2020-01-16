Global  

Both teams to score at Schalke vs Borussia Mönchengladbach 3/5 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 In what could be another lively encounter on Friday night, title challengers Borussia Mönchengladbach will make the trip to Schalke’s VELTINS-Arena looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the Bundesliga. Starting with the hosts, while Schalke may have entered the festive break […]

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and set up another as Schalke dealt a blow to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s German title...
Seattle Times

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returnsBorussia Mönchengladbach was dealt a blow to its German title hopes with a 2-0 loss at Schalke on Friday
FOX Sports


