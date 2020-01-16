Both teams to score at Schalke vs Borussia Mönchengladbach 3/5 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 In what could be another lively encounter on Friday night, title challengers Borussia Mönchengladbach will make the trip to Schalke’s VELTINS-Arena looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the Bundesliga. Starting with the hosts, while Schalke may have entered the festive break […]
The post Both teams to score at Schalke vs Borussia Mönchengladbach 3/5 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News.