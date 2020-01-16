Global  

76ers coach Brett Brown says LI's Tobias Harris has grown his game since joining team

Thursday, 16 January 2020
PHILADELPHIA -- Although he never has been an All-Star, Dix Hills native Tobias Harris signed a five-year, maximum-salary deal worth $180 million last summer with the 76ers. Some questioned the wisdom of that move, but Harris has averaged 19.3 points, second on the 76ers behind Joel Embiid, and has added 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
