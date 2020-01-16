

Recent related news from verified sources No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead No. 18 Seton Hall...

Seattle Times 32 minutes ago



Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points, Seton Hall got a game-breaking 11-point, second-half run from its bench and the Pirates won their sixth...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



