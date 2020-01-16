Global  

No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 ButlerNo. 18 Seton Hall scored 48 points in the second half to rally from a 10-point deficit and upset No. 5 Butler 78-70
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead No. 18 Seton Hall...
Seattle Times

Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points, Seton Hall got a game-breaking 11-point, second-half run from its bench and the Pirates won their sixth...
Seattle Times

