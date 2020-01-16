Global  

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: FA Cup not our priority now

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: FA Cup not our priority now*London: *Tottenham edged into the FA Cup fourth round as Giovani Lo Celso bagged a rare goal in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, while much-maligned Newcastle striker Joelinton scored for the first time since August in a victory against Rochdale on Tuesday. Jose Mourinho's side almost killed off second-tier Middlesbrough...
