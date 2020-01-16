Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina salute soldiers on Army Day

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The nation is celebrating Army Day on Wednesday and saluting the brave soldiers of the country. On Army Day, which is celebrated on every January 15, not only politicians and heads of states but also sports personalities lauded the efforts of the Indian Army. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a photo with Army personnel on his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Army Day 2020: India remembers the valour and sacrifices of Armed forces | OneIndia News

Army Day 2020: India remembers the valour and sacrifices of Armed forces | OneIndia News 01:50

 India celebrates the 72nd Army Day on 15th January. On this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in Chief of India in 1949. The day is marked by organising parades and displaying India's arsenal of weapons all over the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day [Video]B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published

Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted [Video]Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh salute Indian soldiers on Army Day 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)  and three services chiefs on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army on...
Zee News

Army Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood salutes the courage of Indian soldiers

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

GuidesBetting

Online Betting Guides Army Day (Sena Diwas): Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina Salutes Brave Soldiers Of India Army | Sachin… https://t.co/z1DvUPTy0k 12 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Army Day 2020: @sachin_rt @ImRaina @GautamGambhir laud the efforts of Indian Army https://t.co/LtFkcOrPGd 15 hours ago

vibhavsethi2

vibhav sethi RT @AmanCric19_: [ JUST IN] Shardul Thakur ODI avg is higher than Gautam gambhir Virendra Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendu… 2 days ago

AmanCric19_

° [ JUST IN] Shardul Thakur ODI avg is higher than Gautam gambhir Virendra Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Sachi… https://t.co/yMZ0o3qHNV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.