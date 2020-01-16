Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina salute soldiers on Army Day
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The nation is celebrating Army Day on Wednesday and saluting the brave soldiers of the country. On Army Day, which is celebrated on every January 15, not only politicians and heads of states but also sports personalities lauded the efforts of the Indian Army. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a photo with Army personnel on his...
India celebrates the 72nd Army Day on 15th January. On this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in Chief of India in 1949. The day is marked by organising parades and displaying India's arsenal of weapons all over the...
ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6..