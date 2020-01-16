Rutgers’ Geo Baker throws down vicious dunk to put away Indiana late Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In the closing minutes, Geo Baker drove the lane and slammed it down with authority to extend Rutgers' lead over Indiana to 12 points. The Scarlet Knights won 59-50 and improved to 4-2 in conference play. In the closing minutes, Geo Baker drove the lane and slammed it down with authority to extend Rutgers' lead over Indiana to 12 points. The Scarlet Knights won 59-50 and improved to 4-2 in conference play. 👓 View full article

