*Tokyo:* Badminton world number one Kento Momota arrived in Japan on Wednesday after being released from a Malaysian hospital following a car crash that killed his driver and left him with minor injuries. The 25-year-old Japanese, who walked past waiting journalists without making a statement, faces two months out after suffering ...

Badminton king Momota faces two months out after fatal car crash *Tokyo:* Badminton world number one Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a car crash that killed his driver just hours after he won...

Injured badminton star Momota to return to Japan on Wed World No. 1 men's badminton player Kento Momota, who was injured in a fatal crash in Malaysia, will return to Japan on Wednesday along with two members ofโ€ฆ

