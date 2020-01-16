AB de Villiers keen to make a comeback, says South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Port Elizabeth:* AB de Villiers will be welcomed back into the South African team ahead of the T20 World Cup, captain Faf du Plessis said on Wednesday. Batting star De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, was quoted on an Australian website on Tuesday as saying he was keen to return. He said he had been... 👓 View full article

