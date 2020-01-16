Global  

AB de Villiers keen to make a comeback, says South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Port Elizabeth:* AB de Villiers will be welcomed back into the South African team ahead of the T20 World Cup, captain Faf du Plessis said on Wednesday. Batting star De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, was quoted on an Australian website on Tuesday as saying he was keen to return. He said he had been...
 Interview with Giniel de Villiers after Stage 8 of 2020 Dakar Rally. Giniel De Villiers has finished the Dakar 16 straight times, but his last appearance was a major disappointment. The South African who has only finished outside the Top 10 once (in 2007), had to settle for ninth place last year in...

