ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has beaten second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The sixth-seeded and world 12th-ranked Sabalenka advances to a semifinal against Dayana Yastremska, who earlier Thursday beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3. Halep won the 2018 French Open […]



