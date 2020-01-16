Global  

Tennis: Young fan at ASB Classic struck by 200kph freak shot from John Isner

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Young fan at ASB Classic struck by 200kph freak shot from John IsnerGiant American John Isner struck a young spectator on the head with a tennis ball in a freakish incident at the ASB Classic on Thursday.Midway through the second set of his quarter final with Brit Kyle Edmund, the 2.10m Isner crushed...
Tennis: Ugo Humbert achieves a serving miracle to beat John Isner in ASB Classic semifinal

Tennis: Ugo Humbert achieves a serving miracle to beat John Isner in ASB Classic semifinalUnheralded Frenchman Ugo Humbert is into the ASB Classic final, after a convincing 7-6 (5) 6-4 win over two-time champion John Isner yesterday.It will be the...
New Zealand Herald

Isner wins again; Shapovalov loses at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time champion John Isner edged Briton Kyle Edmund 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to reach the semifinals of the ASB Classic. Fourth-seeded...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

