Stirling heroics help Ireland beat WI in high-scoring thriller Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

St George's (Grenada), Jan 16 (IANS) Paul Stirling's explosive 95 helped Ireland register a thrilling four-run win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series played at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this