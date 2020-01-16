Global  

Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing

The Sport Review Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Daniel James following his “brilliant” start to life at Manchester United. The Wales international has been a regular fixture in the first team at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club from Swansea City in the transfer window last summer. The 22-year-old has scored three goals and made […]

The post Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing appeared first on The Sport Review.
Solskjaer admits substitution 'backfired' after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win 00:28

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves. With United lacking a cutting edge against their visitors, Rashford was introduced in the 64th...

