Myles Powell and Kamar Baldwin go back and forth in a classic Big East battle

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Myles Powell and Kamar Baldwin go back and forth in a classic Big East battleSeton Hall guard Myles Powell put up 29 points, out-dueling Butler guard Kamar Baldwin, who scored 19 in defeat as the Pirates topped the Bulldogs, 78-70.
Myles Powell joins 2,000-point club with 29, leads No. 18 Seton Hall past St. John’s

Myles Powell joins 2,000-point club with 29, leads No. 18 Seton Hall past St. John’sSeton Hall trailed by 13 at halftime against St. John's, but behind a monster second half from Myles Powell, the Pirates were able to notch their eighth straight...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Big East Ballers: Kamar Baldwin and Markus Howard put on a show in their respective games

Big East Ballers: Kamar Baldwin and Markus Howard put on a show in their respective gamesMarquette guard Markus Howard puts up 32 in win over St. John's, while No. 13 Butler guard Kamar Baldwin scored 21 in defeat to No. 9 Villanova.
FOX Sports


