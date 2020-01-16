Global  

Local hope De Minaur pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
World number 21 Alex de Minaur was forced to pull out of the Australian Open on Thursday with an abdominal injury, robbing the men's singles draw of one of its strongest local challengers.
