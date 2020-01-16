Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had 21 points as Air Force defeated Boise State 85-78 on Wednesday night. Scottie hit 9 of 12 shots. A.J. Walker had 18 points for Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 17 points and three assists. Sid Tomes had 11 points for the Falcons. […]

