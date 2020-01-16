Global  

Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had 21 points as Air Force defeated Boise State 85-78 on Wednesday night. Scottie hit 9 of 12 shots. A.J. Walker had 18 points for Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 17 points and three assists. Sid Tomes had 11 points for the Falcons. […]
News video: Air Force Thunderbirds pay a visit to Edwards Air Force Base

Air Force Thunderbirds pay a visit to Edwards Air Force Base 02:14

 It's been a decade since the Air Force Thunderbirds paid a visit to Edwards Air Force Base. 23ABC caught up with Thunderbird Pilot 8 and he told us what it takes to get into this cockpit.

