Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 117-107 win over Rockets

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the […]
