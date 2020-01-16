Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Solskjaer told 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Man United

The Sport Review Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect signing for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports pundit Darren Bent. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past year or so. The Red Devils are thought to have rekindled their interest in the Portugal international during the January transfer […]

The post Solskjaer told 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich. Rashford is the third youngest player..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes latest: Man United 'in preliminary talks' over £59.8m signing, Tottenham bid

Sporting Club midfielder Bruno Fernandes appears to be close to a January transfer to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 'preliminary talks'...
Football.london

Solskjaer has ´no news´ on Man Utd´s Bruno Fernandes pursuit

Manchester United are said to be closing in on the signing of Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed there was no news to relay on...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.