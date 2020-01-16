Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Liverpool FC aren’t expected to rival Manchester United for the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the summer, according to a report. The Liverpool Echo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are unlikely to contend with Manchester United for Grealish’s signature in the summer transfer window. The same article reveals […]



The post Liverpool FC won’t rival Man United for 24-year-old Premier League star – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

