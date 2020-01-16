Rio Ferdinand singles out Brandon Williams for praise as Man Utd rise continues Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams was his side’s standout performer against Wolves in the FA Cup, earning high praise from club legend Rio Ferdinand Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams was his side’s standout performer against Wolves in the FA Cup, earning high praise from club legend Rio Ferdinand 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this