Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Team India's WC Superfan Charulata Patel passes away

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel, who grabbed eyeballs during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, has passed away. She was 87.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wild leopard enters village in east India and injures many before escaping [Video]Wild leopard enters village in east India and injures many before escaping

On December 31, 2019, a wild leopard entered a village in east India and attacked several villagers trying to repel it, before escaping back into the wild. Reportedly the big cat entered Mohlitola..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Team India's superfan Charulata Patel passes away

Patel had made herself a household name after turning up for India's matches during the 2019 World Cup.
Khaleej Times

'Her passion for the game will keep motivating us': 87-year-old 'Super dadi' Charulata Patel dies, BCCI pays tribute

'Super Dadi' Charulata Patel was Team India's 'Super Fan' during the 2019 World Cup. She became the main attraction during India vs Bangladesh clash at...
DNA


Tweets about this

Jehlamtimes

Jehlam Times Team India’s 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away #CRICKET: Charulata Patel, the 87-year old lady who… https://t.co/wYUrzQ4q1e 32 seconds ago

iShivenRajput

S Rajput #SupportCAA_NRC RT @ANI: BCCI: Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating… 46 seconds ago

komalmehta29

Komal Mehta RT @toisports: Team India's 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away READ: https://t.co/DfrD7LfNEV #CharulataPatel #TeamIndia #… 58 seconds ago

ramankk92

K K R Charulata Patel: Team India's 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away | Off the field News - Times of India https://t.co/1tQj1Q7D0C 2 minutes ago

NayanSo55143678

Nayan Soni RT @TheQuint: Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old who stole hearts while cheering for India at the 2019 ICC World Cup, has passed away. https:… 3 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews #SuperFan " Of #TeamIndia #CharulataPatel Passes Away At 87, #BCCI Pays Moving Tribute https://t.co/WAUhwiDQSR 3 minutes ago

srazapepe110

FREEDOM OF SPEECH (SAR) RT @CricketNDTV: The BCCI took to Twitter to share the news that Charulata Patel, one of India's most passionate and dedicated fan, passed… 5 minutes ago

Gourav14392188

Gourav RT @indiatvnews: #TeamIndia #CharulataPatel Charulata Patel had been in attendance on regular basis in cricket matches in England, and was… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.