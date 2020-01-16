Global  

Sumit Nagal goes down in 1st round of Aus Open qualifiers

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday saw his dreams of making it to the main round of the Australian Open crash as he lost his first qualifying round match against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat.
