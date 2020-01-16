Global  

Maharashtra leads Khelo India medals tally, Assam and Bengal win big

Zee News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Assams contingent reaped a wonderful harvest on Bihu as their lawn bowlers helped the state double their gold medal haul to six at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Wednesday. West Bengal joined Assam in stealing Maharashtra and Haryanas thunder on Wednesday by also winning three precious metal.
Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana surge past Maharashtra in medal tally

Haryana struck a gold mine in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday to surge past Maharashtra to the top of the medals table.
Zee News

Khelo India: AP at 23rd position with 12 medals

Andhra Pradesh has been faring poorly in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games at Guwahati with only 12 medals to its tally as of Monday.With two gold m
Hindu

