Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from London following his successful sports hernia surgery on January 11, 2020, in London. Another injured player, opener Prithvi Shaw completed his rehabilitation at the NCA and left for New Zealand and to join the India A team.