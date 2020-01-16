Global  

W Series links up with Formula One in the Americas

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The all-female W Series will be part of the Formula One support program in its second season with new races at the U.S. and Mexican Grands Prix in October, organizers announced on Thursday.
