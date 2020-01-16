Sumit Nagal loses in Australian Open qualifiers first round

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday saw his dreams of making it to the main round of the Australian Open crash as he lost his first qualifying round match against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat. Nagal, ranked 128. lost to World no. 172 Mohamed Safwat 6-7, 2-6 in the match that lasted for almost an hour and a half. 👓 View full article

