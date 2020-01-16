Global  

Sumit Nagal loses in Australian Open qualifiers first round

Zee News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday saw his dreams of making it to the main round of the Australian Open crash as he lost his first qualifying round match against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat. Nagal, ranked 128. lost to World no. 172 Mohamed Safwat 6-7, 2-6 in the match that lasted for almost an hour and a half.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers after first-round loss

Prajnesh Gunneswaran remains the lone Indian in contention after advancing.
Hindu

Smog disrupts Australian Open qualifiers again

*Melbourne:* Bushfire smoke disrupted the Australian Open build-up Wednesday for a second straight day to deepen concerns about the fate of the year's first...
Mid-Day

