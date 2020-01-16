Rocky Johnson, father to The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer, dies aged 75

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has died, the company have announced. The wrestling legend – and father to The Rock – was 75 years old though no cause has yet been given. “WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans, a statement on the website read. Known as ‘Soul Man’, Johnson (born […] 👓 View full article

