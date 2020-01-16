Rocky Johnson, father to The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer, dies aged 75
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has died, the company have announced. The wrestling legend – and father to The Rock – was 75 years old though no cause has yet been given. “WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans, a statement on the website read. Known as ‘Soul Man’, Johnson (born […]
