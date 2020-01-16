Global  

Rocky Johnson, father to The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer, dies aged 75

talkSPORT Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has died, the company have announced. The wrestling legend – and father to The Rock – was 75 years old though no cause has yet been given. “WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans, a statement on the website read. Known as ‘Soul Man’, Johnson (born […]
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 00:20

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Rocky Johnson, father of actor Dwayne Johnson, dead at 75

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He was 75. WWE...
Seattle Times

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passes awayWWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comSifyDaily StarCBC.caMid-Day

