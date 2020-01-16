Global  

Tennis: Benoit Paire advances to ASB Classic semifinals with win over John Millman

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Benoit Paire advances to ASB Classic semifinals with win over John MillmanFrenchman Benoit Paire brought his usual mix of magic and mayhem to advance to the semifinals of the ASB Classic.Paire looked all at sea in losing the first set against Australian John Millman, and when he faced a break point early...
Tennis: Benoit Paire loses temper with fans during semifinal win at ASB Classic

Tennis: Benoit Paire loses temper with fans during semifinal win at ASB ClassicFrenchman Benoit Paire lost the plot in a big way during his ASB Classic semifinal victory on Friday night.After taking the first set against sixth seed Hubert...
New Zealand Herald

Tennis: Benoit Paire smashes way into ASB Classic final

Tennis: Benoit Paire smashes way into ASB Classic finalWhen he heads on court for Saturday's ASB Classic final, Benoit Paire's bag will feel a little lighter.That's because he has only two racquets left, after...
New Zealand Herald

