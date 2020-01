The man who guided Scotland’s ‘Wembley Wizards’ to their famous 1967 win over England has died, aged 96. Bobby Brown, the former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper, passed away on Wednesday, the Ibrox club announced. During his playing days Brown was a member of Rangers’ famed Iron Curtain defence, and he later went on to manage […]

