Team India's World Cup superfan 'cricket dadi' Charulata Patel passes away at 87

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel, who grabbed eyeballs during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, has passed away. She was 87.

She died on January 13, as informed on her Instagram account.

The BCCI expressed grief on their official Twitter handle on Thursday and wrote: "Team India's Superfan Charulata...
'Her passion for the game will keep motivating us': 87-year-old 'Super dadi' Charulata Patel dies, BCCI pays tribute

'Super Dadi' Charulata Patel was Team India's 'Super Fan' during the 2019 World Cup. She became the main attraction during India vs Bangladesh clash at...
AB de Villiers keen to make a comeback, says South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

*Port Elizabeth:* AB de Villiers will be welcomed back into the South African team ahead of the T20 World Cup, captain Faf du Plessis said on Wednesday. Batting...
