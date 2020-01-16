Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Bihar polls: Shah

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday made an impassioned plea for the support of people of Bihar to measures taken by Narendra Modi government like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He also sought to dispel "rumours" of discord within the NDA in the state, asserting that assembly polls in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. 👓 View full article

