'Here's the biggest one, motherf****r' Donald Cerrone's pep talk for Conor McGregor bout

Daily Star Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
'Here's the biggest one, motherf****r' Donald Cerrone's pep talk for Conor McGregor boutConor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone takes place on Sunday morning at UFC 246 and 'Cowboy' expects to win
News video: McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 00:39

 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations [Video]UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations

A reporter is booed and jeered as he tries to ask Conor McGregor about two sexual assault allegations against the UFC star.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:06Published

Relive The Final Round Between Khabib And Conor McGregor, One Year Later [Video]Relive The Final Round Between Khabib And Conor McGregor, One Year Later

Relive The Final Round Between Khabib And Conor McGregor, One Year Later

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 03:18Published


Conor McGregor tipped to send Donald Cerrone into UFC retirement

Conor McGregor tipped to send Donald Cerrone into UFC retirementConor McGregor has been backed to retire Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in their UFC 246 bout
Daily Star

UFC 246: Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title and then Kamaru Usman’s welterweight belt

Conor McGregor seemed like a new man during his pre-fight press conference with Donald Cerrone on Wednesday. The Irishman will collide with the legendary Cerrone...
talkSPORT

