'Here's the biggest one, motherf****r' Donald Cerrone's pep talk for Conor McGregor bout

Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...
Conor McGregor seemed like a new man during his pre-fight press conference with Donald Cerrone on Wednesday. The Irishman will collide with the legendary Cerrone... talkSPORT Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Daily Star •BBC News
