'Here's the biggest one, motherf****r' Donald Cerrone's pep talk for Conor McGregor bout

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 00:39 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...