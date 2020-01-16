Conor McGregor predicts knockout of ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, insisting ‘blood will be spilled – but not bad blood’

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Conor McGregor has promised blood will be split when he returns to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Sunday morning – but it won’t be bad blood. The ‘Notorious’ fights for the first time in 15 months in Las Vegas this weekend and he came face-to-face with his American opponent in a final press […] 👓 View full article

