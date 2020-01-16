Conor McGregor predicts knockout of ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, insisting ‘blood will be spilled – but not bad blood’
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Conor McGregor has promised blood will be split when he returns to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Sunday morning – but it won’t be bad blood. The ‘Notorious’ fights for the first time in 15 months in Las Vegas this weekend and he came face-to-face with his American opponent in a final press […]
Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...