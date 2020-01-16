Global  

Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped from BCCI's contract list, #ThankYouDhoni trends on Twitter

Zee News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Though Dhoni's retirement has not been confirmed by any BCCI official or by the former skipper himself, thousands of people have been using #ThankYouDhoni to give the cricketer a heartfelt sendoff. 
News video: MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News

MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News 03:38

 MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours, India will invite Pak PM for SCO summit, Foreign ministry hopes Pak gets message after UNSC snub, Amit Shah clarifies Nitish Kumar to lead Bihar campaigns, Tihar seeks new date for Nirbhaya convicts execution, General Bipin Rawat...

Mahendra Singh Dhoni misses out on BCCI contract; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retain Grade A+

Details of the contract revealed by the BCCI show Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the Grade A+ players category and will get...
Zee News

Cricket-Dhoni denied India contract amid retirement speculations

The Indian cricket board signalled it is ready for life without Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dropping the long-serving wicketkeeper from its list of centrally...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-DayHindu

