Cops bust JeM module in J&K, avert major terror attack ahead of R-Day

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Police on Thursday said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Srinagar and arresting five of its operatives. It said that huge explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives.
