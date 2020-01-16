Global  

Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Hobart:* Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Thursday.

Sania and Kichenok defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in a...
