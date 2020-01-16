Global  

Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, taking on his first royal duties since a pivotal summit with Queen Elizabeth II on his future role in the royal family. Harry is expected to carry on as normal, with no immediate plans to be reunited with his wife Meghan, who travelled to Canada […]
