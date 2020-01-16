Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron James 'happy as hell' for Magic's Markelle Fultz after his triple-double vs. Lakers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Traded from the team that took him No.1 in the 2017 draft, Markelle Fultz recorded his second triple-double in Magic's surprise win over the Lakers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Makes NBA History With Latest Triple-Double [Video]LeBron James Makes NBA History With Latest Triple-Double

LeBron James Makes NBA History With Latest Triple-Double. The Lakers star is the first NBA player to record the stat against all 30 teams in pro basketball. James dropped the triple-double in Los..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fresh off outdueling LeBron James and the Lakers, it finally feels like Markelle Fultz is just getting started

Fultz posted a triple-double as Orlando pulled off a thriller in L.A. on Wednesday
CBS Sports

Markelle Fultz on win over Lakers: 'It was a whole team effort'

Markelle Fultz on win over Lakers: 'It was a whole team effort'Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz joins Dante Marchitelli to break down his triple-double and the road win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.