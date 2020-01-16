Global  

Kyrie Irving says Nets have 'glaring' needs, even with Kevin Durant coming back next year

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Sure, the Brooklyn Nets are playing without Kevin Durant this year. But even when he returns, Kyrie Irving said, the Nets have "glaring" needs.
