Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to receive one-time, $4 million bonus in 2022

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo agreed to a new contract that will pay the Hall of Fame coach a $4 million retention bonus in 2022.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lupe Izzo chairing MSU food drive

Lupe Izzo chairing MSU food drive 01:48

 As the first lady for Michigan State Basketball, Lupe Izzo has a chance to promote a cause that means the world to her family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wind, waves cause more than $10 million in damage along Lake Michigan coastline, Milwaukee Co. says [Video]Wind, waves cause more than $10 million in damage along Lake Michigan coastline, Milwaukee Co. says

The county believes it will qualify for both state and federal disaster assistance.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:03Published

Mike Leach named head football coach at Mississippi State [Video]Mike Leach named head football coach at Mississippi State

When serving as the Washington State head football coach earlier this season, Mike Leach said Mississippi State was home to the worst visitor’s locker room he’d ever seen. Poetry in motion,..

Credit: WXXVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

As Mark Dantonio collects big bonus, questions hover over Michigan State football

As Mark Dantonio prepares to collect his $4.3 million retention bonus, questions about Michigan State football's program remain.
USATODAY.com

Michigan State vs. Purdue odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 12 from proven model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Michigan State and Purdue. Here are the results:
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HondoCarpenter

Hondo Carpenter Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard Post Loss At #14 Michigan State https://t.co/I4ZfUE2f26 via @undefined 15 hours ago

jcorndavis

Coach Jesse Davis RT @kate_moff: Congratulations to the leader of our boys basketball program @jcorndavis, on being selected by the National Federation of St… 18 hours ago

tctlamb

Carole Lamb RT @fantsmith: Saw the Michigan State Tennis team at lunch getting prepped to play @MT_MensTennis. I did confirm that @MSU_Basketball Co… 20 hours ago

dusty_58

Dustin People say I'm not clued in to pop culture but did YOU know Lizzo was the Michigan State basketball coach? Ok then! 21 hours ago

JakeKoco

Jake Kocorowski Also if you're looking for some proverbial pregame #content -- here's a preview of Michigan State with insights fro… https://t.co/BCkOJuW1HH 23 hours ago

fantsmith

Fant Smith Saw the Michigan State Tennis team at lunch getting prepped to play @MT_MensTennis. I did confirm that… https://t.co/ZqxdI1WhNO 1 day ago

bobbycouturier

87-69 4 IN A ROW RT @LSJsports: Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo agreed to a new contract that will pay the Hall of Fame basketball coach a $4 million r… 2 days ago

BuckeyesPR

BuckeyesPR Women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff describes the tough final seconds of a 68-65 setback at Michigan State. https://t.co/FLMuCBjqWJ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.