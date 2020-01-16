Boxing news: Bizarre rumour claims Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could take place in Istanbul, Turkey

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Anthony Joshua will defend his unified heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev in Istanbul, Turkey, if reports coming out of Bulgaria are to be believed. On Thursday morning, multiple major outlets from Pulev’s home country stated that their man will be challenging AJ in May at Besiktas FC’s Vodafone Park stadium. As things stand the […] 👓 View full article

